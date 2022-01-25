Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,079,708 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Activision Blizzard worth $1,093,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

