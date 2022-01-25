General Motors (GM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. General Motors has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.700-$6.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.70.6.70 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.