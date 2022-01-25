General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

GIS stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

