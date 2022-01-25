Gavin Patterson Sells 526 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.51, for a total value of $111,780.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28.

NYSE CRM traded down $7.64 on Tuesday, reaching $215.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,574. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 156,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $13,172,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

