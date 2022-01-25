GamerCoin (GHX) Price Hits $0.0432 on Top Exchanges

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $15.00 million and $576,263.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.14 or 0.06662241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,258.91 or 1.00228645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006467 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

