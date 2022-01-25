FYDcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.10 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $19,198.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 573,618,683 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.