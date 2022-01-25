FY2022 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

