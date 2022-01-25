FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SciPlay Co. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $11.59 on Monday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

