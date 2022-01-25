FY2022 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issued By Raymond James

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,114 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

