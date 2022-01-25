FY2021 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.69.

SNC opened at C$26.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 278.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.11 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.87.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

