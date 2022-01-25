FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Raised by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.01. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

