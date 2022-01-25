FY2021 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $8.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $291,690,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.