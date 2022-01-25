FY2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Cut by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.00.

BTO stock opened at C$4.50 on Monday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.92.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$517,334.40. Insiders sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

