FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Repsol in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.10 on Monday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

