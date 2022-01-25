FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Repsol in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.10 on Monday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
