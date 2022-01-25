Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $5.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $182.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

