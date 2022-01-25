Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $5.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $182.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
