Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

