Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters. It enjoys a first-mover advantage in many foreign countries and has a strong distribution platform. Franklin’s focus on expansion via acquisitions is commendable. On similar lines, the company completed the buyout of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC (“OSAM”) to enhance its investment solution offerings. Also, it inked a deal to acquire Lexington Partners in a bid to bulk up its alternative asset business. However, a steep decline in investment management fees and foreign-exchange woes will likely hurt top-line growth. Unsustainable capital-deployment activities and a strict regulatory environment globally are worrisome.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

BEN stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after buying an additional 2,517,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $41,859,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

