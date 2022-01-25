Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Decreased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after purchasing an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after purchasing an additional 530,827 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Fortis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,310,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,101,000 after purchasing an additional 189,699 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

