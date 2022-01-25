Forestar Group (FOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $938.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

