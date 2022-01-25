Font (FONT) Price Reaches $0.81

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Font has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $394,305.57 and $12,541.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006504 BTC.

About Font

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

