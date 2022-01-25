Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.

DFP stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

