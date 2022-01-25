FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 80,996 shares.The stock last traded at $153.47 and had previously closed at $156.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.25 and its 200-day moving average is $187.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FirstService by 11.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in FirstService by 35.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter worth $34,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 3.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 274,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FirstService by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,596,000 after purchasing an additional 171,464 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

