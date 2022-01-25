FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstGroup Plc provides passenger transport services primarily in the UK and North America. The company’s operating divisions consists of First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, UK Bus and UK Rail. First Student division provides student transportation with a fleet of yellow school buses. First Transit division provides transit management and contracting, managing public transport systems. Greyhound division is a national provider of scheduled intercity coach transportation services. UK Bus division serves a number of communities. UK Rail division operates passenger rail networks. FirstGroup Plc is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

FGROY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered FirstGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.44 on Friday. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

