First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,166 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of First Solar worth $42,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in First Solar by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,258 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,145. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

