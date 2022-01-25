First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $17.54 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.42 and a 200 day moving average of $201.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.