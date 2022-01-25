First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $352.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $221.94 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

