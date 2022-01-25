First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,102 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,102 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.52 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

