First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report $12.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $12.60 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $48.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFNW remained flat at $$16.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

