First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $276,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. 3,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,087. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

