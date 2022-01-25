First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.54) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $61 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $825.77 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $571.90 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $843.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.