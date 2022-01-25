FIGS (FIGS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) recently:

1/20/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – FIGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

1/11/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – FIGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

1/5/2022 – FIGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

NYSE:FIGS opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Get FIGS Inc alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,170,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,010,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.