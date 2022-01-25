Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $17,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 94,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,535. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.