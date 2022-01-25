Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

