Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stake Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 334,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

