Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce sales of $22.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.90 million to $22.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $425.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

