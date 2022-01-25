Everyman Media Group’s (EMAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.94) on Friday. Everyman Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 161 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £130.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06.

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

