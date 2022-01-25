Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

ES stock opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.