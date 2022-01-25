Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post sales of $167.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $170.90 million. Everi posted sales of $119.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $647.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $650.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $696.80 million, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $711.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Everi by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Everi by 13,463.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Everi by 102.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 389,089 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,483. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 2.76.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.