European Wax Center Inc’s (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 1st

European Wax Center’s (NASDAQ:EWCZ) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 1st. European Wax Center had issued 10,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $180,200,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

EWCZ stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $16,185,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.