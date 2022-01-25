Ethereum Classic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $408.12 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $24.13 or 0.00064763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $408.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.26 or 0.06689531 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 76.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,521,408 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

