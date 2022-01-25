Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETD stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $639.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.