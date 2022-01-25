Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) is Wills Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises 3.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. 5,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.