Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-2.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.66-0.72 EPS.

ELS opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

