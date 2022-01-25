Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELS opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

