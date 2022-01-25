Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LifeMD, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of LifeMD in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LFMD. BTIG Research cut their target price on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LifeMD news, Director Naveen Bhatia bought 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $30,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 204,079 shares of company stock valued at $818,767. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

