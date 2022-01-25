Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.44 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 417,556 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 402,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.