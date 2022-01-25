EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $27.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after buying an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,059,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after buying an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,716,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $20.65 on Friday. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

