EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Lessened by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $468.41 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.68 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.