EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 57,501 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.46. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $107.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

