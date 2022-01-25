Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Envestnet worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

NYSE ENV opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $86.36.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

